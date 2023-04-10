SF State admin sides with Riley Gaines’ attackers, blocks her on social media

Days after ex-swimmer Riley Gaines was assaulted on campus, San Francisco State University (SFSU) released a statement in support of the trans activists who protested the event.

The statement, which was shared on Twitter, was allegedly sent to the SFSU community by Vice President for Student Fairs & Enrollment Management Jamillah Moore.





🚨@SFSU sent the following email about the the @Riley_Gaines_ @TPUSA event🚨



“Dear SF State community,



Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans… pic.twitter.com/L6Q9OZkVvU — David Llamas (@davidllamas_) April 8, 2023





“Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression,” Moore’s statement starts. “Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University.”

The statement continues, “[O]ur community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own.” However, ex-swimmer Riley Gaines did not experience the “care and compassion” Moore mentioned.

According to previous coverage by Campus Reform, Gaines was attacked by trans activists during her April 7 "Save Women’s Sports" event.

At the event, she was allegedly hit by a biological male identifying as a woman and trapped on campus for around three hours.

Despite Gaines’ experience, Moore used her statement to tell the SFSU community that it took “tremendous bravery” for the “students who participated peacefully” to do so on campus.

“I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core,” continued Moore.

In response to SFSU’s statement, Riley Gaines said she had to “reread” it “to make sure that they actually used the word peaceful.”

“I was held hostage for three hours. I missed my flight home because it was not safe to leave. These ‘peaceful’ protestors stormed into the classroom where I was explaining why sex-protected sports are necessary for fairness and safety and ambushed me,” Gaines told Campus Reform.

Gaines concluded, “We must have different definitions of peaceful.”

After speaking out against the statement on Twitter, Moore allegedly blocked Gaines.





The woman who released the statement following the riot where I was verbally and physically assaulted at @SFSU (to which she called peaceful) blocked me.



I guess it's easier for her to ignore me than to denounce violence against women. She won't be able to ignore my lawsuit🤗 pic.twitter.com/4RHsYsTNCw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023





Jon Root, national-level TPUSA contributor, also expressed concerns to Campus Reform about the incident involving Gaines, as he has an upcoming event at SFSU.

“San Francisco State continues to show that conservatives, their free speech and safety are not a priority on campus,” Root said. “They started the email with a virtue signal about the trans community being welcome. They should have started it by condemning the attack on Riley Gaines.”

He also discussed his upcoming event, which will focus on "How Wokeness is Destroying America."

“I’m calling on SFSU to ensure me and everyone at the event will be safe & heard without the threat of violence or allowing protestors to highjack [sic] the event,” he said.

