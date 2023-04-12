Pitt's new chancellor has a history of reducing police presence on campus

The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) announced its first female chancellor on Apr. 3, who recently responded to questions about her left-leaning viewpoints.

Chancellor-elect Joan Gabel, the previous president of the University of Minnesota (UMN) System, will start her new position in July 2023. She participated in a press conference after her appointment, discussing her support of unions and choice to reduce city police’s on-campus services when she served as UMN President.





Joan T.A. Gabel, president and chief executive of the University of Minnesota System and Twin Cities campus, has been named 19th chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.



Gabel will be the first woman to lead the University since its founding in 1787. pic.twitter.com/y1RMUO5rp7 — University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) April 3, 2023





[RELATED: Pitt chancellor, faculty president accuse conservative speakers of 'extremely problematic,' ‘hate-filled rhetoric']

Regarding unionization, Gabel said that she is a “believer in shared governance.” The Pitt News reported her as adding “that the stakeholders and constituencies in shared governance should be able to come to the table, so to speak, in whatever form and with whatever voice they choose.”

During the fall 2022 semester, Pitt’s faculty union confronted the administration in a protest because it allegedly delayed contract negotiations. In the tune of the song Glory, Glory Hallelujah, protesters sang, “Solidarity forever, for the union makes us strong,” according to Campus Reform.

The Pitt News references Gabel’s time as UMN System President when she eliminated services from the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd’s death. UMN limited their services, according to a statement shared by Time, “to joint patrols and investigations.”

Gabel did not discuss detailed plans for Pitt’s campus police, though students previously expressed concern over a high-profile assault during the fall 2022 semester and other safety incidents.

[RELATED: Temple University president resigns amid campus crime and safety crisis]

Compared to the last chancellor, Gabel’s salary will reportedly receive a 36 percent increase to $950,000 a year.

Pitt student Lili Orozco said that she is “doubtful” about the chancellor’s ability to make a difference on campus.

“Conservatives don’t have equal representation at this university,” she told Campus Reform. “I’m fearful based off the Pitt News [a]rticle that she won’t advocate for conservatives.”

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties listed for comment and will update this article accordingly.

Follow Logan Dubil on Twitter.