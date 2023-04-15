WATCH: Accuracy in Media is holding the 'crybullies' at Stanford Law accountable









On this episode of Campus Countdown Sofie Salmon brings us a captivating interview with the president of Accuracy in Media, Adam Guillette, to discuss increasing hostility on college campuses, with Stanford at the forefront of the conversation.

Guillette told Salmon that his reaction to recent events at Stanford Law, where a student group and associate dean hijacked US Judge Kyle Duncan's speech, was "moral outrage."

"These are cry bullies, and they are out of control," said Guillette. "These are people who've been coddled and who've thrown metaphorical punches their entire student lives and careers, and they probably plan to continue doing so, and it's about time they had to take a metaphorical punch back."

Guillette went on to detail the steps his organization is taking to hold not just the university, but the law students themselves, accountable.

Watch the video here.