West Texas A&M president faces no-confidence vote after stopping campus drag show

A no-confidence vote on the president of West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) ends on Apr. 21 as he faces a lawsuit for cancelling a student-led drag show.

The WTAMU Faculty Senate initiated the vote on Monday, nearly a month after President Walter Wendler argued in an email to students and faculty that drag shows “discriminate against womanhood” and undermine the dignity of people “created in the image of God.”

Spectrum WT, an LGBTQ student organization, is represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) in its lawsuit against Wendler. The lawsuit claims that he violated members’ First Amendment rights because the decision to cancel the drag show relied on “his personal views.”

Faculty senators similarly accuse Wendler of “govern[ing] based on personal religious ideology” in a copy of the resolution obtained by local news outlet MyHighPlains.

The Faculty Senate points to other incidents that range from his call for a textbook-free campus to his promoting the value of community college while touring high schools–a move that they say "impacts student enrollment and tarnishes [WTAMU's] reputation."

Chancellor John Sharp received a copy of the resolution in his role of overseeing WTAMU, a public university in Canyon, Texas, that is one of 11 in the TAMU system. The vote is not tied to any disciplinary action, but The Texas Tribune reported that it could “send a message” to system leadership.

Sharp is named in Spectrum’s lawsuit because he “has the power and duty to stop President Wendler from continuing to violate Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights, yet he has not done so.”

But Wendler’s email to students and faculty suggests that drag shows constitute “harassment” and, “even when not criminal, are harmful and wholly inappropriate.” He later draws an implicit comparison between drag, a form that relies on stereotypes of femininity, and the minstrel shows that once mocked black Americans.

“I believe every human being is created in the image of God and, therefore, a person of dignity,” Wendler writes. “Does a drag show preserve a single thread of human dignity? I think not.”

Spectrum hosted the drag show as planned but at an off-campus location, according to an Instagram post. Proceeds went to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

For Wendler, “[s]upporting The Trevor Project is a good idea,” but drag is so offensive that he recommended in his email “to skip the show and send the dough.”

JT Morris, a senior attorney with FIRE, told Campus Reform that “President Wendler has the right as a private citizen to criticize expression he finds offensive or distasteful.”

“But as a public official,” Morris continues, “he cannot impose his personal worldview to stop students from exercising their First Amendment rights.”

In an earlier statement to Campus Reform, Morris wrote that “FIRE defends campus speech across the ideological spectrum, whether it’s college students putting on a campus drag show, a professor condemning a Pride event, or students placing pro-life flyers on campus.”

“Thankfully, the First Amendment protects all Americans from government officials of every stripe who would demand that we think and speak only as they deem fit.”

