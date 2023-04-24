Opinion
Professor’s unplugging of digital pro-life display shows trend in pro-abortion aggression

On Apr. 19, a professor in New York was arrested for disrupting a pro-life display organized by Created Equal at the University at Albany

Professor of sociology Renee Overdyke reportedly cut the power to Created Equal’s LED sign by unplugging it.

William Biagini '24 | Florida Student Reporter
April 24, 2023, 4:00 pm ET

On Apr. 19, a professor in New York was arrested for disrupting a pro-life display organized by Created Equal at the University at Albany, according to LifeNews.com

Professor of sociology Renee Overdyke reportedly cut the power to Created Equal’s LED sign by unplugging it. This resulted in her subsequent arrest, during which a student can be heard screaming “F*** the police!” in accompanying video footage.

[RELATED: Pro-abortion students throw eggs and jello at display honoring abortion children] 

On April 19, an outside organization (not a student group) used the university’s designated public forum for approximately 6.5 hours,” University at Albany Director of Communications Jordan Carleo-Evangelist told Campus Reform on Apr. 24. 

Carleo-Evangelist also clarified that "no signs were torn down during this event, nor were there any reports of vandalism. One electronic sign was briefly unplugged.” 

Previous stories reported on by Campus Reform illustrate the rise in pro-abortion advocates’ aggression towards pro-life efforts. 

At the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNC Greensboro), for example, students disrupted a chalking event by pro-life organization Students For Life of America and vandalized chalk-written messages. 

Some of these messages included “Love them Both, Mom & Baby,” “Abortion Hurts Women,” “Human Equality for All, Born + Pre-Born,” and “Women Need Resources, Not Abortion.”

[RELATED: ‘Maryland is going to be a safe haven for abortion rights,’ governor says at education event]

In another example, a pro-abortion student at the College of William & Mary was arrested for throwing urine at Students for Life of America members back in September. 

Carleo-Evangelist concluded, “Consistent with the mission of an institution of higher learning, we expect members of our community to be able to voice their views in a manner that promotes constructive dialogue and honors UAlbany’s commitment to freedom of expression.”

Campus Reform was unable to contact Professor Overdyke, but made its best attempts to contact every university, organization, and individual mentioned. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Staff image

