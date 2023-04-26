Arizona State hosts race-based graduations

Arizona State University’s (ASU) Spring 2023 Graduation Celebrations schedule page has released the dates of the school's upcoming graduation ceremonies. Some of the ceremonies on the list include “Asian/Asian Pacific American Convocation,” “Hispanic Convocation,” “Rainbow Convocation,” “Black African Convocation,” and “American Indian Convocation.”

ASU includes further information about each of the ceremonies that will be held, such as the Rainbow Convocation, which the website describes as "a celebratory event that honors the accomplishments and commitment of ASU’s 2SLGBTQIA+ students pursuing higher education.”

Under the information for the Black African Convocation, the website explains the ceremony as “a celebratory event that honors the accomplishments and commitment of ASU’s Black, African American, and African students pursuing higher education.”

Identity-based ceremonies such as these are being seen with increasing frequency around the country, especially this spring, with other schools such as New York University and The University of Chicago taking part.

An Arizona State University spokesperson told Campus Reform that these ceremonies have been a long-standing tradition at ASU.

"These special interest convocations have been a tradition [at ASU] for a long time," said the spokesperson "One of them is the Hispanic Convocation, which started in 1984. The American Indian Convocation started in 1990."

"One of our biggest special interest convocations is the military Veterans Honor Stole Ceremony, which usually kicks off graduation week," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also noted that "anyone can participate and be recognized in these ceremonies regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, etc. For the veterans ceremony, you have to have served to be recognized during the ceremony. However, anyone can attend to enjoy the festivities. "

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article was published without comment from Arizona State University and implied that university media relations had not responded in time for publication. The piece now reflects the media relations representative's response, which was sent prior to publication.