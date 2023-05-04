EXCLUSIVE: University of Tennessee student paper advertises for Planned Parenthood

The most recent edition of the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s student newspaper The Daily Beacon featured a full-page advertisement for Planned Parenthood. The paper containing the ad was published on April 19.

Campus Reform obtained exclusive images of these ads.

"OUR DOORS ARE OPEN," the ad reads.





At least one university newspaper stand also prominently featured an advertisement from the abortion provider.

"Planned Parenthood believes YOUR BODY IS YOUR OWN," reads the paper stand ad.

Director of student media at the University of Tennessee, Jerry Bush, told Campus Reform that the decision to include the ad was made by student leaders in The Office of Student Media.

Bush stated that because of The Daily Beacon’s editorially independent status, university approval was not required. “This team discusses all controversial advertisements seeking placement in the Beacon and in this case voted in favor of running the ads,” he said.

Similar Planned Parenthood ads were seen in The George-Anne Media Group, a student publication of Georgia Southern University, as reported by Campus Reform last month. A Planned Parenthood ad can still be seen prominently on the paper's website.

Bush went on to tell Campus Reform that the advertisement in The Daily Beacon “was placed by and [sic.] advertising agency that is placing the ads in college newspapers around the country," clarifying that the relevant ad agency was Flytedesk.

Alex Kronman, CEO and Founder of Flytedesk, told Campus Reform that “Flytedesk builds ad processing software for college newspapers and other college media organizations. It’s an open platform so what ads they put where is their business.”

He went on to emphasize that “there are thousands and thousands of advertisers running ads on campuses through flytedesk at any given time.”

Campus Reform has tracked Planned Parenthood's increased targeting of college campuses in its efforts to promote abortion.

All relevant parties have been contacted Campus Reform for comment. This article will be updated as needed.