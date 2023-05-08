Fordham University bucks Catholic teaching by hosting LGBTQ-affirming conference

Fordham University in New York recently hosted the Ignatian Q conference dedicated to LGBTQ students attending Jesuit universities.

Sponsored by Campus Ministry, the provider of religious services on campus, the conference aimed to “create community, develop spirituality, and affirm the humanity of LGBTQ students.”

Speakers who addressed the conference have a history of criticizing the Catholic Church’s stance against homosexuality.

One such speaker, Father Bryan Massingale, for example, called his “dream wedding” one between either two men or two women.

Images of Fr. Massingale taken at the conference and posted to Instagram reveal him preaching behind an altar draped with LGBTQ pride flags.

Another speaker, Father James Martin, has previously sparked controversy within Catholic circles by tweeting that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is "married." Fr. Martin received backlash from other members of the Catholic clergy, who argued Buttigieg's marriage would not be valid in the eyes of God.





Pete Buttigieg is married. https://t.co/3eiX0bt3Im — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 21, 2023





The name of the conference references St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuits. As such, the university has justified many of its LGBTQ initiatives as being “grounded” in the Jesuit value of Cura Personalis (or caring for the whole person).

St Ignatius has been described as “inclined towards love,” which gives Jesuit universities the pretext to offer specific resources to LGBTQ students despite the Catholic Church upholding its traditional view of marriage.

By hosting the LGBTQ-affirming conference, Fordham contradicts the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which opposes affirming homosexuality, describing it as “intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.”

Still, Fr. Martin posted about his experience at the Jesuit university's event, affirming homosexual beliefs:









Debate concerning Fr. Martin affirming homosexual beliefs broke out amongst Twitter users who replied to the post.

One user commented, "Jesus told prostitutes go and sin no more not go and keep on sinning."





Don't judge does not require you to give license to sin. Jesus told prostitutes go and sin no more not go and keep on sinning its not a sin — JonIsTheBo$$ (@CutBackDavis69) April 24, 2023





In addition to hosting this Ignatian Q conference, Fordham’s Campus Ministry provides other opportunities for LGBTQ Catholics, such as their PRISM retreat.

