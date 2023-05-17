Sorority members sue after being subjected to leering, foot fetishist transgender 'sister' in house

Seven members of the University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority are suing after the chapter admitted a 21-year-old biological male who identifies as female.

The lawsuit notes that the individual, who goes by the name Artemis Langford (referred to in the lawsuit as Terry Smith), is 6’2” and 260 pounds, often sits in the women’s common area on the second floor and watches them for several hours without saying a word.

The group of women filed the complaint against Langford himself, as well as Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity base in Ohio, the organization president, and Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co. in Wyoming.

[RELATED: Christ is transgender, dean claims]

Langford does not live at the house but often visits it and watches the women, according to the suit. However, he is currently set to move into the house in September.

The complaint details an incident in which “One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel,” and “She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently.”

The lawsuit also alleges that “Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings.” Langford reportedly makes no attempts to appear feminine but simply identifies using “she/her” pronouns.

On May 15, the women made an appearance on the Megyn Kelly show to talk about the issue. One of the women, named Jaylyn, said that “It's a weird, gut-wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room, I'll walk past him in the hall in whatever setting that may be. And it's never a pleasant encounter and that's the scary part. This just goes to show that we need women's spaces for that reason. Our house is our home.”

[RELATED: UT Austin tells students to use ‘wimmin’ instead of the word ‘women’] =

The women also said that several members have already left the sorority.

Langford’s personal Instagram page features only five posts—four of which are photos of women's feet. Some of the accompanying captions read: “This young girl has perfect feet” and “I’ve always had a mild foot fetish.”

Campus Reform reported in October when Langford was first admitted to the sorority—making it the first at the university to induct a transgender person.

Campus Reform made its best attempts to contact the relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and Twitter.



















