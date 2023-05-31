POLL: Less than 3% of surveyed Harvard faculty identify as conservative

More than three-quarters of Harvard Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences faculty respondents identify as “liberal” or “very liberal,” according to a survey conducted by The Harvard Crimson, a student-run newspaper.

The anonymous survey, the results of which were released May 22, found that 45.3% of respondents identified as “liberal,” and 31.8% identified as “very liberal.” 20% of respondents identified as “moderate.”

Only 2.5% identified as “conservative,” and only 0.4% as “very conservative.”

[RELATED: WATCH: Schwerha criticizes Harvard faculty's lack of viewpoint diversity]

In addition to political ideology, the survey also asked respondents what they thought of various issues, including academic freedom. 57% said that Harvard should allow controversial speakers on campus, and over 20% disagreed.

The survey was sent out on March 23 and closed on April 14, ultimately receiving 386 responses out of the 1,310 faculty from the Arts and Science and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences contacted. 234 respondents completed the survey, and 152 partially completed it.

Campus Reform previously covered The Crimson’s ideological end-of-year survey of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. In July 2022, The Crimson’s survey found that over 80% of faculty identified as “liberal” or “very liberal," and less than 2% identified as “conservative.” None identified as “very conservative.”

[RELATED: Public university professors invent tool to measure faculty attitudes towards diversity]

Campus Reform contacted The Crimson and Harvard University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.