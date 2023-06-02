U Arizona requires DEI credit hours for faculty and grad students

The University of Arizona’s College of Medicine at Tucson requires all faculty, fellows, and graduate students working for the College to fulfill a certain number of diversity, equity, and inclusion credit hours each academic year based on how many hours they work.

Those working full-time must complete six DEI credit hours per academic year and those working part-time three.

In addition, each department at the College is required to appoint a “Diversity Champion” and provide them four hours a month “to work on initiatives to advance the department’s DEI efforts.”

One of the required DEI credit hours can be completed by taking an “Implicit Association Test,” which are intended to measure bias. Implicit Association Test topics include “Transgender,” “Weight,” “Skin-tone,” and “Gender - Science.”

Two of the credit hours can also be fulfilled by taking LinkedIn Learning classes on diversity. The College suggests five "self-paced courses" that can be used to complete the requirement, including a course on unconscious bias, a course on the proper use of "gender inclusive" language, and a course on "dealing with microaggressions as an employee."

The “Unconscious Bias” course features a “diversity, inclusion, and career strategist,” who “teaches you to recognize and acknowledge your biases when making decisions, engaging with colleagues, and working effectively in today's organizations.”

The course description for “Using Gender Inclusive Language” says that “the words we use can create a sense of belonging.”

“Still,” the description goes on to assert, “they can also be exclusionary without our realizing it, particularly when they touch on elements of our unique identities such as gender, race and ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, and more.”

Other ways of earning DEI credits involve attending DEI events, lectures, and trainings.

Campus Reform contacted the College of Medicine as well as a spokeswoman for the College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.