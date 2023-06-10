Major catholic university celebrates 'LGBTQ+ identities' in Pride Month statement

One of the top Catholic universities in the the U.S. issued a statement in support of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

In a tweet Thursday, the University of Notre Dame said it celebrates the LGBTQ+ identities of the university community. The Catholic university also has a history of supporting Pride Month celebrations in recent years.

“Happy #PrideMonth!” the university tweeted. “We celebrate all LGBTQ+ identities and reaffirm our commitment to being a welcoming, safe and supportive place for ALL members of the Notre Dame family. We see you. We're glad you're here. You are an important member of our community.”





Notre Dame was founded by the Congregation of the Holy Cross in 1842. According to the university website, “Notre Dame’s Catholic character informs all it does.”

“Catholic intellectual and moral traditions provide the underlying foundation for our aspirations as a community of scholars and administrators and shape the spirit with which we engage each other and the world,” it adds.

Mary Frances Myler, a postgraduate fellow with Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government, expressed disappointment with the school’s statement, and said that Notre Dame continues to cave to secular liberal pieties while claiming to adhere to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

“I was disappointed but unsurprised to see that Notre Dame is once again celebrating Pride Month,” Myler told Campus Reform. “For Catholics, June is the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and it is especially frustrating to see a school run by the Congregation of Holy Cross -- an order with a special devotion to the Sacred Heart -- celebrate a secular movement that is hostile to the faith.”

“Notre Dame's approach to LGBTQ issues is incoherent,” Myler added. “On paper, the university espouses the Church's teachings with regards to marriage and sexuality. In practice, however, the university simply echoes secular culture. This incoherence is not only irresponsible but it also creates confusion about how Catholics should engage with topics of gender and sexuality.”

The Thursday statement is the latest public acknowledgment that the Catholic university has made for Pride Month in recent years.

The school issued its first statement in celebration of Pride Month in 2021. The statement from the University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion referenced the 1969 Stonewall riots, and quoted from an Executive Proclamation from President Joe Biden commemorating the riots.

The statement also directed readers to resources from the left-wing Human Rights Campaign. The University’s Gender Relations Center also touts frequent events for LGBTQ+ people and Allies.

