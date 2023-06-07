EXCLUSIVE: Kids subjected to bizarre nude performance at 'all ages' Oregon State drag event





Underage children were exposed to adult nudity at a recent drag show at Oregon State University’s Lasells Stewart Center, hosted by the student-fee funded campus LGBTQ group Rainbow Continuum on June 2.

The drag performance—called “Illegal Drag Show”—openly encouraged LGBTQ members to “Be Gay. Do Crime." An Instagram post advertised the event to "all ages," alongside a note that it would contain "adult themes."

Rebecca Lang, Students for Life President at Oregon State, told Campus Reform on June 6 that “The show consisted of extremely explicit sexual content including sexually provocative performances by men and women in drag and costumes.” She also noted that minors were present at the show.

Multiple eyewitness sources confirmed to Campus Reform that at least four small children were present during the entire show. “Two who were so small two adults had to sit them on their laps so they could see,” Lang said.

In exclusive footage, one performer—who appears to be a biological woman—fully exposes her breasts for the audience by stripping off all upper body clothing. The performer then tries to hold various objects under them, such as a wooden sword and "five pound" weights. Footage shows the individual eventually bringing out a ladder, as a "trans-masc" associate joins her to assist with the "titty weight lifting" feat.

Footage also shows one of the drag queens leading a child on stage to be interviewed in front of the cheering audience. As the performer interviews, the child responds to a question with, "He's a full grown man.".

Lang told Campus Reform that the children were present “without a content warning, or regard for their innocence or age.” She added that they “were subjected to a sexual display that included not only references but physical moves and sexually explicit dances by both biological men and women, and extreme nudity as well.”

Student groups like Rainbow Continuum are eligible for grants for special events on campus.

