Backlash against Johns Hopkins after university erases 'women' from definition of 'lesbian'

Johns Hopkins University was slammed online this week for erasing women from the word “lesbian” in its LGBTQ glossary.

The university’s “Gender and Sexuality Resources” office contains a glossary of LGBTQ identities and terms. It includes a definition for the term “lesbian” that makes a point to exclude the word "woman." It reads:

A non-man attracted to non-men. While past definitions refer to ‘lesbian’ as a woman who is emotionally, romantically, and/or sexually attracted to other women, this updated definition includes non-binary people who may also identify with the label.

But the term “gay man” has no such gender-inclusive phrasing in its definition:

A man who is emotionally, romantically, sexually, affectionately, or relationally attracted to other men, or who identifies as a member of the gay community. At times, “gay” is used to refer to all people, regardless of gender, who have their primary sexual and or romantic attractions to people of the same gender. “Gay” is an adjective (not a noun) as in “He is a gay man.”

Johns Hopkins was slammed for the change across the political spectrum, especially by LGBT commentators, on Twitter.

[RELATED: UT Austin tells students to use 'wimmin' instead of the word 'women']

“Why is a lesbian a non-man but a gay person isn’t a non-woman? Progressive misogyny,” lesbian political commentator Arielle Scarcella wrote over a screenshot of the glossary.

“Lesbians are being erased and it’s f***ing tragic,” Jaimee Mitchell, founder of Gays Against Groomers, replied to Scarcella. “Gender ideology at its core is deeply homophobic. The two cannot coexist. It’s time for a divorce. #LGBWithoutTheT”





Lesbians are being erased and it’s fucking tragic. Gender ideology at its core is deeply homophobic. The two cannot coexist. It’s time for a divorce. #LGBWithoutTheT https://t.co/A7tsgJGmRy — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) June 12, 2023





“Hi @JohnsHopkins,” lesbian journalist E.J. Rosetta tweeted. “Congrats! You’re winning ‘homophobic statement of the decade’ by defining lesbians as ‘non men attracted to non men.’ And during Pride month, too! Shame on you. Lesbians are female homosexuals. Put that on a post-it & memorise it. Aren’t you meant to be smart?”





Hi @JohnsHopkins



Congrats! You’re winning “homophobic statement of the decade” by defining lesbians as “non men attracted to non men”



And during Pride month, too! Shame on you



Lesbians are female homosexuals. Put that on a post-it & memorise it.



Aren’t you meant to be smart? — EJ Rosetta (@ejrosetta) June 13, 2023





“Erasure of women continues @JohnsHopkins,” the Parents of Loudoun County tweeted.

“So men get to keep their spaces and their terms but women don’t? This screams misogyny,” former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Paula Scanlan added.





So men get to keep their spaces and their terms but women don’t? This screams misogyny. — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) June 12, 2023





“Lesbians are now officially squirrels,” Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro wrote.





Lesbians are now officially squirrels pic.twitter.com/wx3htjgPjt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 13, 2023





J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series and an outspoken critic of the transgender movement, shared a screenshot with the definitions of both “lesbian” and “gay man.” “Man: no definition needed,” Rowling captioned the tweet. “Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male. An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness.”

[RELATED: WATCH: College students aren't hippity hoppity about the idea of speech codes]

“Well, @JohnsHopkins gave us John Money so this is all congruent with the brand,” Concordia University professor Gad Saad chimed in, replying to Rowling.





Well, @JohnsHopkins gave us John Money so this is all congruent with the brand. https://t.co/BJLIkhP0aW — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 13, 2023





“Inarguably, modern times are now the stupidest time and universities are leading the way,” Fred Sargeant, co-founder of the first Gay Pride parade, tweeted.





Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) has risen to the challenge previously posed by @jk_rowling's question below. Answer: non-man/non-men (formerly known as "people who menstruate").



Inarguably, modern times are now the stupidest time and universities are leading the way.. https://t.co/EEoFtSflnc pic.twitter.com/eaDERqcDVW — Fred Sargeant (@FredSargeant) June 13, 2023





Campus Reform reached out to the Gender and Sexuality Resources office for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.



