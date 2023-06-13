Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Backlash against Johns Hopkins after university erases 'women' from definition of 'lesbian'

The office made no such change to the term 'gay man.'

Johns Hopkins University's Gender and Sexuality Resources office updated its definition of lesbian to 'a non-man attracted to non-men'

Trending
1
GOULD: Mainstream media is wrong about affirmative action
By Jared Gould 
2
Virginia is latest state no longer requiring college degrees for government jobs
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
3
Republican senators introduce bill to ban DEI requirements for university accreditation
By John Rigolizzo 
4
Idaho teen banned from walking at HS graduation, loses job for saying there are only tw…
By John Rigolizzo 
5
EXCLUSIVE: Kids subjected to bizarre nude performance at 'all ages' Oregon State drag e…
By William Biagini  '24
6
Trans activists physically harass Billboard Chris at Portland State University
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
John Rigolizzo | Associate Editor
June 13, 2023, 12:18 pm ET

Johns Hopkins University was slammed online this week for erasing women from the word “lesbian” in its LGBTQ glossary.

The university’s “Gender and Sexuality Resources” office contains a glossary of LGBTQ identities and terms. It includes a definition for the term “lesbian” that makes a point to exclude the word "woman." It reads:

But the term “gay man” has no such gender-inclusive phrasing in its definition:

Johns Hopkins was slammed for the change across the political spectrum, especially by LGBT commentators, on Twitter.

[RELATED: UT Austin tells students to use 'wimmin' instead of the word 'women']

“Why is a lesbian a non-man but a gay person isn’t a non-woman? Progressive misogyny,” lesbian political commentator Arielle Scarcella wrote over a screenshot of the glossary.

“Lesbians are being erased and it’s f***ing tragic,” Jaimee Mitchell, founder of Gays Against Groomers, replied to Scarcella. “Gender ideology at its core is deeply homophobic. The two cannot coexist. It’s time for a divorce. #LGBWithoutTheT”



“Hi @JohnsHopkins,” lesbian journalist E.J. Rosetta tweeted. “Congrats! You’re winning ‘homophobic statement of the decade’ by defining lesbians as ‘non men attracted to non men.’ And during Pride month, too! Shame on you. Lesbians are female homosexuals. Put that on a post-it & memorise it. Aren’t you meant to be smart?”



“Erasure of women continues @JohnsHopkins,” the Parents of Loudoun County tweeted.

“So men get to keep their spaces and their terms but women don’t? This screams misogyny,” former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Paula Scanlan added.



“Lesbians are now officially squirrels,” Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro wrote.



J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series and an outspoken critic of the transgender movement, shared a screenshot with the definitions of both “lesbian” and “gay man.” “Man: no definition needed,” Rowling captioned the tweet. “Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male. An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness.”

[RELATED: WATCH: College students aren't hippity hoppity about the idea of speech codes]

“Well, @JohnsHopkins gave us John Money so this is all congruent with the brand,” Concordia University professor Gad Saad chimed in, replying to Rowling.



“Inarguably, modern times are now the stupidest time and universities are leading the way,” Fred Sargeant, co-founder of the first Gay Pride parade, tweeted.



Campus Reform reached out to the Gender and Sexuality Resources office for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this