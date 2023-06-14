Kids exposed to vulgar displays at Pride events around the country

Leftist ideas taught in academia have far-reaching implications for society, and today, one can view the impact of these ideas by scrolling through social media.

Several recent posts about Pride events around the country provide insight into the ever-evolving tie between leftist ideas learned in higher education institutions and how those ideas play out in society at large.



On Saturday, youngsters in the nation’s capitol got a glimpse of 'pride.'

“This is what kids in Washington D.C. saw today at ‘pride,’” Twitter user Robby Starbuck posted.





“Look at this sick mom smiling as her kid is forced to watch @QweenAmor spread their legs. Clearly the pride flag matters more to @DCPoliceDept than child safety,” he concluded.

But exposure to adult content did not end there.

Children were also exposed to grown men wearing only chaps, video shows.









The video also reveals a man sliding money using his teeth into another man’s leather garter while young children watch.

“Every single ‘parent’ that traumatized their children by bringing them to this godless event should be in jail for grooming/abuse!!!,” Graham Allen posted.

Libs of TikTok also shared a video capturing parents pulling their children through the parade near men who are wearing next to nothing.









The imagery captured and published online is unsurprising, given that many of the nation’s educational institutions endorse such behavior.

Campus Reform recently reported, for instance, that children were exposed to nudity during a "titty weight lifting" demonstration at Oregon State University.





Underage children were exposed to explicit adult nudity during a drag show at @OregonState. Share your thoughts below! #ProtectOurChildren #DragQueens #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/5QYQUwYSpG — Campus Reform (@campusreform) June 7, 2023





As previously reported, academics have been critical of legislation that seeks to ban drag events for children, arguing that conservatives exaggerate the presence of children. Higher education leaders have also argued that these events are not “inherently sexual,” but video evidence disproves both claims.

Children are sometimes explicitly invited to perform with drag queens - that happened at a Florida club in July 2022:









The video shows “a nearly-nude drag queen with exposed prosthetic breasts, and dollar bills stuffed into his thong, strutting in a Florida bar with a young girl holding his hand.”

Footage of the latest events in Washington, DC captured and posted to Twitter by Kalen D’Almeida, a Frontlines reporter, reveals that what happened in Florida is not a stand-alone incident and is still occurring:









Twitter user Armitas, whose real identity is unknown, posted D'Almeida's video:









Armitas also took the following screenshot of D’Almeida’s video, showing yet another child exposed to explicit sexual adult content:





Kid at pride parade watches woman with breasts out during pride parade. Video will be in second post. pic.twitter.com/zrZ2q98clP — Armitas (@accabbat) June 11, 2023





DC law used to forbid an individual to commit any "obscene or indecent exposure of his or her person" or "any other lewd, obscene, or indecent act," but the law was updated in 2006 to instead only forbid such exposure of one's "genitalia or anus," public sex acts, and masturbation-- as well as any direct sexual "proposal" to a minor.

Images posted to Twitter show that DC cops supported the festivities at the latest parade::









The Twitter account Gays Against Groomers argues that there is “NO PRIDE” in such events, noting in their recent campaign video that exposure to adult content destroys the youth:





There is NO PRIDE in sexualizing, indoctrinating and mutilating children. Leave them alone. #DoneWithPride. #GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/yUrNHnxzNf — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 11, 2023





Follow Campus Reform on Twitter for our latest updates.

Follow Jared Gould on Twitter.