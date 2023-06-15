MIT 'Rainbow Lounge' shares image from 'adult baby-diaper lover' trans cartoonist





The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) “Rainbow Lounge” Instagram page recently posted a cartoon by Sophie Labelle, a transgender-identified artist who has received criticism for using a real-life child as a reference for his diaper “kink” art of anthropomorphic animals.

“Ally is not something you can self-identify as, it’s a title that you earn,” the cartoon features a platypus in a rainbow shirt saying. “Let your actions speak for themselves!”





Labelle’s cartoon, as shared by MIT’s Rainbow Lounge









The Rainbow Lounge is a product of MIT’s “LBGTQ+ Services,” which “supports numerous student, employee, and alumnx groups as well as other departments and initiatives on campus aiming to foster equity, intersectionality, and the continuum of social justice.”

In 2020, Labelle created a page on Furaffinity, an online community for “furries,” a fringe community of individuals with an interest in anthropomorphic animals.

There, he posted art of young-looking anthropomorphic animals sporting diapers, including a dog posing seductively, a deer saying that it is “homophobic” that he is not wearing a diaper, and a fox wanting to send his dirty diapers to “TERFs,” an acronym for “trans-exclusionary radical feminists.”

“I'm [an] ABDL and babyfur artist from Canada! I was always too shy to share that kind of art online, and finally decided to do so over the Holidays,” Labelle’s account bio read.

ABDL stands for “Adult Baby-Diaper Lover.”

[RELATED: WATCH: Students protest, petition to get professor fired after 'adult-child' sex comments surface]

In 2021, Labelle’s drawing of a diapered dog entering a pool drew criticism for its similarity to a photograph of a real-life child. He admitted to using the child’s photograph as a reference, though he dismissed the criticism.

“I use random references for drawings and posters all the time – that’s what artists do, and it’s certainly not forbidden,” Labelle said.

[RELATED: Old Dominion University criminal justice professor defends pedophilia]

Labelle has written novels, children’s books, and comics. One of his main comics, Assigned Male, features “Stephie,” a young boy who identifies as a girl. Stephie is a recurring character in Labelle's works.

My Dad Thinks I’m a Boy, a children’s book by Labelle, features a seven-year-old Stephie convincing his father that he is actually a girl.

“It's back-to-school season, and Stephie and Ciel have a new sex education teacher!” reads a description of Gender Euphoria Galore, another book by Labelle. “Will they manage to get him to learn anything at all? Between the jokes about JK Rowling and the gendered clothing history lessons, our two trans heroes still find time to live their best lives.”

Labelle responded to Campus Reform’s request for comment with a statement on this publication, stating "People who support such media have a role in the oppression of marginalized communities and these communities have no reason to trust them."

Campus Reform has reached out to all individuals and entities named for comment and will update accordingly.




























