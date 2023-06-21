Leftist teacher claims 95% of trans kids know their gender identity by ages three to five

A leftist Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) teacher recently claimed during a school board meeting that 95 percent of transgender kids as young as three to five years old will know that they are trans, while also attacking the “the heteronormative, Judeo-Christian, patriarchal, imperialist, capitalist system that oppresses them.”

In the minute-and-a-half video captured and posted by the Twitter account Libs of TikTok, the teacher spoke about LGBT issues after violent protests erupted earlier that day between Armenian Americans and far-left protestors over the Southern California school district deciding to recognize June as “Pride Month.”

At the beginning of her rant, the individual claimed that she teaches in the district and volunteers at a Los Angeles hospital with “queer and trans youth.” She also indicated that she is a supporter of Critical Race Theory, the LGBT movement, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

She slammed “White people” for their participation “in the largest social welfare program in the history of the United States, and yet now they throw their hands up in the air when we look at our housing crisis.”

She continued, "Armenians talk about the genocide but they received SSI, but they don’t want to talk about the indigenous genocide of 1850, and the lack of reparations for black and indigenous people in this country.”

The teacher lamented that today’s “oppressed, trans youth … aren’t even learning what they need to learn.” She concluded her speech with the claim that “one in two” of transgender identifying kids will attempt suicide and that “95 percent” of such children will know they are transgender between the ages of three and five.

Campus Reform contacted the school district for comment. A communications spokesperson referred Campus Reform to a “general statement” about the district’s commitment “to providing a safe, inclusive environment where every child can learn and thrive.”

“Pride Month” remains an ongoing topic of debate, especially among universities and school districts during the month of June. Higher education has especially been at the center of LGBT controversy.

Campus Reform recently reported on a drag show that occurred at Oregon State University that exposed children to nudity during a "titty weight lifting" demonstration.

