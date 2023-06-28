Georgetown University installs Anthony Fauci in medical and public policy programs

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in at Georgetown University.

At the end of 2022, Fauci concluded a 54-year career at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), 39 of which he directed the organization.

GU announced monday that “starting July 1, Fauci will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, an academic division that provides clinical care, conducts research and trains future physicians in infectious diseases.”

[RELATED: Fauci says America is ‘out of the pandemic phase’ as universities continue to impose COVID restrictions]

GU also installed him in “an additional appointment in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy.”

The article praised Fauci as “a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader.” In fact, an appointment as a university professor, reads the piece, is “Georgetown’s highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service.”

However, his pandemic policy-setting record appears not quite so straightforward, inducing the Washington Post to name him the “Unlikely Avatar of Polarization.”

Fauci’s advice became de facto law as several states closed schools and required masks—if not vaccines—in public places.

[RELATED: WATCH: Georgetown students say mask mandate ‘isn’t doing anything’]

Among the most critical effects of Fauci’s recommendations were a muzzled economy that tanked American GDP and, revealed more recently, poor school performance from online learning, reflected in a new 11-year low among scores in reading and math.

The Daily Wire reported on Fauci’s interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour, in which she asked him whether the school closures or other shutdowns were “too draconian.”

“I think we have to get away from the blame game,” Fauci responded.

Georgetown University was contacted for comment, and this article will be updated accordingly.