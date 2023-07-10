WATCH: Continued pro-abortion aggression accompanies widespread leftist influence at traditional schools

Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Fowler appeared on America’s Voice Live with Steve Gruber yesterday, June 28, to discuss her coverage of “campus hostility to pro-life students” and how leftist ideology saturates even the most conservative corners of academia.

Far from settling the abortion issue, Fowler reported that many pro-life students testified to increased hostility and retaliation since the Dobbs decision.

Fowler listed several examples of harassment and suppression: pro-life displays being “torn to bits,” urine tossing, and even death threats from fellow students at Christian schools.

“If pro-life students aren’t safe at Christian universities,” she said, “where can they be safe?”

“Even at some Christian universities,” Fowler explained, “the left has indoctrinated higher education to such a degree that we are seeing liberal bias even on campuses that should be pro-family, pro-life.”

When Gruber asked why the hostility, he argued that public opinion is trending in favor of abortion.

Two things, Fowler responded: “One, these students have been taught from a very young age that abortion is a woman’s right and that children are only going to slow them down in their careers.”

“The second thing is that … everyone does have a conscience, and deep down, these students do know that abortion is murder and they don’t want to reckon with that reality.”

Fowler’s advice to combat leftism is to take courage. “[Pro-abortion harassers] make people feel afraid, and once they’re afraid, they can’t say anything and they don’t do anything.”

“I would just encourage all students out there to be vocal, even when it’s hard.”

Watch the full video above.