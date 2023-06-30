Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Demonstrators react outside SCOTUS after affirmative action ruling

'These Asian people benefit from the struggle of Black people.'

Trending
1
ANALYSIS: Biden 'is using our tax dollars to try to permanently skew elections' with po…
By William Biagini  '24
2
Professor admits American flag makes him 'anxious' during Flag Day interview
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
3
SCOTUS strikes down Biden student loan forgiveness plan
By William Biagini  '24
4
EXCLUSIVE: 'F**k all y'all': Protesters erupt after SCOTUS rules against affirmative ac…
By William Biagini  '24
5
Ousted ASU official slams school for caving to 'faculty's illiberal tantrum'
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
6
Florida activist calls for New College board to be fired over 'racial stereotype' tree …
By John Rigolizzo 
Celine Ryan Ciccio | Executive Editor
June 30, 2023, 12:48 pm ET


Campus Reform reporter William Biagini interviewed demonstrators outside the United States Supreme Court on Thursday after the announcement of the court's ruling against race-based admissions to American colleges and universities.

Supporters and detractors of the decision rallied outside the court. 

[RELATED: SCOTUS rules against affirmative action in college admissions]

"We have all come from nations in which we have overcome oppression, racism, and systemic, discrimination," an Asian-American supporter of the decision told Biagini. "This right here is the image of what we face in institutions Across America, pointing to a display from the opposing side. "They're drowning us out– the sign says "fuck racism," but they don't care about the racism against Asian Americans. It talks about 'don't tread on me,' but it doesn't mean Asian Americans. We don't matter. In so many of these civil rights struggles, they try to drown us out."

[RELATED: 'F**k all y'all': Protesters erupt after SCOTUS rules against affirmative action]

Another woman, who took issue with the supporter's characterization of the Asian-American experience, told Biagini that "These Asian people benefit from the struggle of Black people."

The 6-3 decision against affirmative action in college admissions came as the result of two cases introduced by Students for Fair Admissions, who claimed that the race-based admissions practices of both Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill discriminate against Asian-American applicants. 



Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this