UPDATE: San Francisco State University fails to provide all documents

After initially promising to deliver all documents related to Campus Reform’s public records request by June 30, San Francisco State University (SFSU) delivered just one round of documents on June 28.

Campus Reform filed a public records request with SFSU on April 11 seeking communication records related to an incident involving Riley Gaines, a former college athlete and critic of biological men competing in women's sports, who was targeted by a leftist mob during her "Save Women's Sports" speaking event at the university in early April.

Gaines was physically assaulted by a male protester and then "held hostage" for three hours, as previously reported.

In an April 20 email, SFSU’s Public Records and Subpoena Program Coordinator Anna Navarrete acknowledged Campus Reform’s request, writing it would make available any disclosable public records by June 30.

"CSU estimates the records will be available on or before June 30, 2023,” the email read.

But, as previously reported, "that was the last Campus Reform heard from SFSU until on May 30 it raised concerns about SFSU’s response time."

In a May 30 email to SFSU Campus Reform wrote, in part, ‘We last heard from your team on 4/25/23, where you confirmed receipt of the request. However, we have not heard from you since. Can you please send … an update on this request? Does your team have documents?’ Roughly 2 hours later, SFSU responded: ‘We are still working on this request.’

In an attempt to expedite the process, Campus Reform proposed that SFSU release records on a rolling basis, to which the university agreed.

Campus Reform responded, asking for documents to be delivered in batches on June 16th, June 23rd, and then finally on June 30th.

Instead, Navarrete pledged that the first round would be delivered on June 30, the date initially set for Campus Reform to receive all documents, defeating the purpose of agreeing to a rolling basis.

"June 30 is when your office originally anticipated having all records available," Campus Reform wrote back.

Navarrete has not addressed this discrepancy.

In a June 28 email, Navarrete wrote: “We have set up a Box folder so that you may download the first batch of records for your PRA request. Please use this link ... There are still more documents that need to be reviewed. Once the second batch is ready I will notify you and then upload the records to the box folder.”

As SFSU continues to fail to deliver on its promises, developments and additional updates on this story can be expected.

Campus Reform remains committed to seeking transparency and accountability from public institutions. Efforts to contact SFSU for comment have been unsuccessful.

