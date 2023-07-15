Opinion
No results

Temple student government condemns recent Supreme Court rulings

'The Temple Student Government is deeply disheartened by the recent decisions made by the Supreme Court of the United States regarding striking down affirmative action.'

The student government also condemned the Supreme Court for determining that the state of Colorado did not have the right to force a web designer to create websites for same-sex weddings.

Oscar Buynevich '23 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
July 15, 2023, 8:00 am ET

Temple University’s Student Government (TSG) recently released a statement on Instagram denouncing two recent Supreme Court decisions. 

TSG criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling that declared race-based college admissions unconstitutional at the University of North Carolina and Harvard and also condemned its ruling in the case Lori Smith, a Colorado website designer. The Court determined that the state of Colorado did not have the right to force Smith to create websites for same-sex weddings. 

“The Temple Student Government is deeply disheartened by the recent decisions made by the Supreme Court of the United States regarding striking down affirmative action, as well as their decision to favor Lorie Smith. Both of these decisions represent more significant issues embedded in our nation in racial inequality and a lack of protection for the LGBTQ+ community.”

TSG’s statement concluded with a plea for higher education institutions to focus on upholding diversity and inclusion and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. 

In an email to Campus Reform, Lauren Jacob, the vice president of TSG, wrote that the statement was approved by TSG’s cabinet members and was released due to the “magnitude and seriousness of the situation.” 

She and other members of the cabinet campaigned on “equality policies,” and says she will uphold campaign promises through diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. As part of the plan, TSG will fill the role of “Director of Student Affairs and Inclusion,” Jacob said. 

When Campus Reform contacted Temple University, Director of Communications Steve Orbanek replied with a link to the university’s initial announcement addressing the Court’s affirmative action ruling:

Campus Reform continues to track universities' responses to recent Supreme Court rulings. More stories regarding this issue are expected. 

