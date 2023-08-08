Yahoo! unveils '8 best scholarships for LGBTQ students,' including one for gay pilots

On July 17, reporter Hanneh Bareham published a Yahoo! Finance piece that outlines the eight best scholarships for students who identify as LGBTQ. The wide range of options include the National Gay Pilots Association Scholarship and a scholarship specifically for “LGBTQ+ single parents or the children of LGBTQ+ single parents.”

As noted by Bareham, these scholarships make college more affordable for incoming students and are not expected to be paid back in the future like a loan.

The first scholarship listed is from the Acorn Equity Fund, which is awarded to LGBTQ students residing in most Illinois counties. The amount is between $1,000 to $4,000 if selected.

The National Gay Pilots Association has provided scholarships amounting to over $1,000,000. Bareham notes that although applicants need not identify as LGBTQ, they must be a member of the NGPA, which is “the largest organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender aviation professionals and enthusiasts from around the world.”

PFLAG, what Bareham identifies as the “‘first and largest’ organization for the LGBTQ+ community,” offers a variety of scholarship opportunities throughout the country, typically amounting to $1,000.

The Star Farm Scholarship helps LGBTQ students in New York “get the support that they need” as they can be awarded $2,500.

The LGBTQIA+ in Advancing Tech & Data Science Scholarship serves to help queer youth in STEM related fields by contributing up to $5,020. Intended beneficiaries are low-income, prospective first-generation college students that want to pursue a career in STEM.

The M.R. Brooks Scholarship focuses on providing support to “LGBTQ+ single parents or the children of LGBTQ+ single parents.” Successful applicants can receive a scholarship of $1,000.



The UCLA Lambda Alumni Association Scholarship is open for incoming UCLA freshmen who are “an ally of or identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, or transgender.“ Additionally, those ”who are dedicated to LGBTQ leadership or have somehow demonstrated a commitment to the LGBTQ community will be given preference in the application review process.” This award can cover tuition costs up to $5,000.

Also available at a maximum of $5,000, the SOULE Foundation Scholarship provides assistance to “LGBTQ youth and young people of color.”

Bareham’s article lists additional resources for LGBT students, including Campus Pride, the Human Rights Campaign, and Fastweb to search for scholarships.

In January, Campus Reform reported that Campus Pride was offering financial support to radical LGBTQ college activism. Campus Pride also offers an index that frequently accuses religious schools of being extremely anti-LGBT.

Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties and will update accordingly.