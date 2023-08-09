Leadership Institute launches The Riley Gaines Center

Riley Gaines, former NCAA swimmer, and 12-time All-American, announced Tuesday the launch of The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute in Arlington, VA, to fight the movement to erase women and destroy women’s sports.

“The new Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute shall advocate for girls, women, and parents at a time when women are under attack, stripped of opportunities to fairly compete in sports, denied access to sex-based scholarships and academic opportunities, put in physical danger on athletic courts and fields, and exposed to bodily harm and humiliation in locker rooms and private areas,” a press release by the Leadership Institute states.

The Leadership Insitute is the parent organization of Campus Reform.

The Riley Gaines Center will protect the female identity, affirm the basic biological truth that men are men and women are women and defend freedom of speech.

It will also provide support, training, and resources for those who want to defend women’s identity and uphold vital truths, building a coalition of women, men, student-athletes, parents, and those who have been harmed by radical transgender ideology. Initiatives include identifying, recruiting, training, mentoring, and empowering students, athletes, and parents across the country to become campus, community, and national leaders.

“The Riley Gaines Center is the resource I wish I had when facing the injustice of men invading women’s sports and locker rooms,” Riley Gaines, director of The Riley Gaines Center, said. “No girl or woman should have to endure the utter disregard and humiliation that I did. I chose the Leadership Institute because of its history of developing and empowering Conservative leaders.”

“The women and men trained through the Riley Gaines Center will be given the tools and support to engage in the cultural and political battles to determine America’s future—and win,” she added.

Gaines tied Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, for fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The NCAA gave the trophy to Thomas, a man, instead of Gaines. Gaines has been speaking out about her experience competing against a male and sharing a locker room with one.