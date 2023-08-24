SFSU welcomes freshmen with ‘Drag Queen Bingo Night’ featuring pro-wrestling personality

San Francisco State University (SFSU) is welcoming new freshmen and returning students to campus with a Drag Queen Bingo hosted by professional wrestling personality Pollo Del Mar August 19.

SFSU’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center is hosting Drag Queen Bingo with Pollo Del Mar at the Mashouf Wellness Center as part of its annual kickoff event called GatorFest. At GatorFest, incoming students connect with each other and celebrate SFSU’s mascot, a gator.

Drag Queen Bingo is an “entertaining evening filled with laughter, prizes, and dazzling performances hosted by talented drag queens,” according to the event description. The university offered the same event to students in 2022 at GatorFest.

The main advertised Drag Queen performer and host, Pollo Del Mar, otherwise known as Paul E. Pratt, is a professional wrestling personality, blogger, and singer. He has appeared onstage with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Iggy Azalea as well as several talk shows.

Student Affairs & Enrollment Management runs the Health Promotion and Wellness Center at SFSU. One of its goals is to provide “sexual help” resources to students. The Health Promotion and Wellness Center has previously celebrated International Day of Trans Visibility, Asexual Awareness Week, and National Coming Out Day.

Other universities, including The University of North Florida, the University of Akron, and the University of Texas at Austin, have hosted drag queen bingo events, Campus Reform has reported.

Campus Reform asked Elizabeth Gandara, SFSU’s substance use education coordinator and the contact and organizer for the event, how ‘Drag Queen Bingo Night’ promotes health equity and enhances academic, personal, and professional success for the campus community, as the Health Promotion and Wellness Center’s website states. She did not respond.

Campus Reform also contacted Pollow Del Mar. This article will be updated accordingly.