10 times universities said no to the woke mob in 2021

Campus Reform has covered various instances of colleges, faculty, and students fighting back against leftist ideology in 2021.

Below are the top 10 examples of sanity prevailing this year.





10. Hillsdale's '1776 Curriculum' is a patriotic response to the '1619 Project'

Hillsdale College announced its ‘1776 Curriculum’ that helps K-12 students appreciate America. Hillsdale’s curriculum was created by "teachers and professors—not activists, not journalists, not bureaucrats”. It was made in response to Nikole Hannah-Jones “1619 Project.”





9. BREAKING: ASU rejects student demands, refuses to ban Rittenhouse from future enrollment

Arizona State University refused to give into students' demands to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from attending the university. After heated protests on campus, ASU told Campus Reform they will treat Rittenhouse’s application "as any other would be" if he applied.

"As a university that measures itself by whom it includes and how they succeed, should he choose to seek admission in the future, his application will be processed as any other would be," the school told Campus Reform.





8. University fires professor that called Jewish students 'political pawns' of Israel

A British university announced the termination of a professor who made anti-Semitic comments during a lecture.

"End Zionism as an ideology, as a functioning ideology of the world," the professor said during the lecture hosted by Labour Campaign for Free Speech. "There is a real question of abuse here — of Jewish students on British campuses being used as political pawns by a violent, racist, foreign regime engaged in ethnic cleansing.”

On October 1 University of Bristol announced his termination.





7. Alumni organize to fight cancel culture

The Alumni Free Speech Alliance is a nonpartisan organization made up of alumni from five schools across the country. On October 20, they announced that it will mobilize alumni to lobby colleges to protect free speech.

The five universities that make up the alliance are: Cornell University, Davidson College, Princeton University, Washington and Lee University, and the University of Virginia.





6. Boise State will launch new ‘American Values’ institute after ID lawmakers cut funding over leftist curriculum

Boise State University is launching an “Institute for Advancing American Values” after lawmakers slashed their budget by $2 million. BSU previously implemented leftist academic theories into their curriculum, prompting lawmakers to take action.

BSU President Marlene Tromp announced in a State of the University address, “Given this tumultuous year we’ve faced, where we’ve heard people say maybe universities don’t have the balance we need, we are launching the Institute for Advancing American Values.”





5. Cancel Culture comes for Thomas Jefferson...and fails miserably

University of Missouri refused to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on campus despite student demands. MU President Mun Choi declared, “we don’t remove history” in response.

The Board of Curators of the University of Missouri System is considering signage explaining why the statue is on campus.





4. Building anew': Truth-seeking academics band together to establish a different kind of college

University of Austin was founded by former university presidents, professors, historians, philosophers, writers, and other experts.

The new university is dedicated to free inquiry and will host undergraduate and graduate programs that prioritize truth-seeking.

Pano Kanelos announced its establishment in Common Sense with Bari Weiss.

“We are done waiting for the legacy universities to right themselves. And so we are building anew," Kanelos said.





3. These two states are taking bold action to protect free speech on college campuses

Iowa and New Hampshire state governments fought against censorship and unfair treatment of students on college campuses.

The Iowa Board of Regents approved a list of 10 recommendations from the free speech committee. New Hampshire House Bill 234 prohibits “free speech zones” on college campuses and focuses on free speech in higher education.





2. WATCH: Liberty University's Standing for Freedom Center aims to inspire students to reclaim the culture

Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center exists to "uphold the Christian faith and defend America’s Constitution", and "inform all Americans in matters of faith and liberty".

Ryan Helfenbein, the executive director of the Standing for Freedom Center and vice president of communications and public engagement at Liberty University reminds conservative students, "You are not alone."





1. Professor rebukes social justice theory in scathing video. Despite student pressure, he refuses to resign.

University of Vermont administrators denounced a professor’s comments criticizing the notion of “whiteness.”

Despite a student petition calling for his resignation, he refuses to resign.

Education professor Aaron Kindsvatter said that the notion of whiteness “speaks so eloquently to our tribal impulses,” the same logic “can easily find its way to desperate persons who need a group to hate and who will adopt the suppositions that inform whiteness towards their own ends,” in a Youtube video named “Racism and the Secular Religion at the University of Vermont.”

A rival petition, which received more signatures than the original, asked Kindsvatter to assume control of all diversity measures at the university.