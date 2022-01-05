Campus Reform | Yale tells students they cannot ‘eat at local restaurants,' citing COVID fears
No results

Yale tells students they cannot ‘eat at local restaurants,' citing COVID fears

The Ivy League school is implementing new COVID restrictions and delaying in-person instruction until Feb. 7.

The new restaurant policy garnered several negative reactions on social media.

Logan Dubil '23 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 4:45 PM

Yale University students cannot eat at restaurants near campus and must comply with "a campus-wide quarantine until Feb. 7." 

"Students may not visit New Haven businesses or eat at local restaurants (even outdoors) except for curbside pickup. Dining is grab-and-go until public health conditions improve," Yale Daily News reported Tuesday. 


Yale University is one of many universities across the country starting online this semester due to COVID concerns

As of this writing, the university is conducting the first two weeks of classes online to start the Spring 2022 semester. 

Yale is set to resume in-person learning on Feb. 7.

[RELATED: Here are universities starting 2022 online]

The comment section of Facebook post highlights disapproval of the university’s decisions regarding COVID-19 procedures. 

One user commented, “What’s the scientific basis for banning students from New Haven businesses or eating outside at local restaurants? What a cringey experience for the students.”

[RELATED: UPDATED: Here are the schools mandating the COVID booster]

“Forget making college memories at Yale. They want to control every aspect of your life even AFTER 2 vaccine doses AND booster lol,” another user commented. 

A third user questioned the school’s authority to mandate these rules. “Who do you people think you are? I can't eat outdoors? This is so insane it's not even embarrassing, it's just comical.”

Campus Reform reached out to Yale University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly. 


