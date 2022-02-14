Students put on 'Condom Bingo,' 'Sex Trivia Night' events leading up to Valentine's Day

Hood College's "Sex Week," which concludes tomorrow, features a number of interactive “[sex] positive” and “inclusive” events being held throughout the week.

Events at the Frederick, Maryland, college include “Sex Trivia Night,” “Condom Bingo,” “Cookies & Condoms & HIV Testing,” and the “BSU Black Love Event.”

The events will be hosted by groups such as the Hood College Queer Student Union, Black Student Union, and the Student-led Peer Advocacy for Healthy Relationships and Consent (SPARC).

On Wednesday, students learned about “the keys to actually having your desires fulfilled” at "There is Power in your Pleasure," an event that helped participants “build a self-pleasure practice that lays the foundation for what you want from a partner."

On the same day, students were able to attend “Reproductive Journeys of Trans and Non-binary People.”

Today, the school is hosting a “Sex Ed Bootcamp” in which students will “[h]ear from published sexologists Dr. Joni Frater and Esther Lastique and get answers to your most common and challenging questions with science-based answers, and always in a judgment-free zone."

With Valentine’s Day today, more schools are hosting sex-related events, including Princeton University’s celebration of “National Condom Day,” which asked students to “create something beautiful and educational out of expired latex condoms.”

Similarly, Wentworth Institute of Technology hosted a recent event called “I Love Female Orgasm" and the University of Arkansas recently hosted an event called “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Hood College, Queer Student Union, Black Student Union, and Student-led Peer Advocacy for Healthy Relationships and Consent (SPARC) for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

