St. Patrick's Day is a drag (queen bingo) at this university

The University of Colorado, Boulder (CU Boulder) is hosting "St. Patrick’s Day Drag Queen Bingo" tonight at 6 PM to celebrate the Christian holiday.

The university's Student Affairs office has sponsored this event since 2019, according to the university website. That same year, the Gender & Sexuality Alliance and Cultural Events hosted "CU Drag Show: Under the Big Top!"

"Under the Big Top!" was “a fabulous celebration of gender and sexuality” that lets their “queens, kings, and monarchs of all genders TOP your sensibilities and titillate your sexual tastes," according to the event description.

"From boy bands to cowboys, from teenage dreams to punk rock queens, we know you'll be infatuated with our performers," the university promised.

The holiday, which has Irish and Catholic roots, celebrates Saint Patrick, who was a "fifth century [sic] bishop and patron of Ireland, whose life of holiness set the example for many of the Church's future saints," according to Catholic News Agency.

CU Boulder also commemorated the holiday yesterday with a themed version of "Wellness Wednesday" that invited students to "Stop by to learn more about St. Patrick's Day, do some crafts and learn how to stay safe this holiday."

The university is not the only higher education institution that sponsors drag events.

Campus Reform has reported on such events at Arizona State University, Florida State University, and Pennsylvania State University.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Colorado and the Boulder Center for Student involvement for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.