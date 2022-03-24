This college doubles down on allowing men to compete against female athletes

Grinnell College, a private institution in Iowa, has declared its opposition to the state's new law that prevents men from competing on women's sports teams.

On Mar. 3, Governor Kim Reynolds signed House Bill 2416 into law, which mandates the biological distinction between sports divisions for both private and public universities.

That same day, Grinnell President Ann F. Harris sent a statement to the college community expressing the institution's opposition to the law. The president also anticipated upcoming "legal challenges" to the new law.

"This legislation contradicts our Grinnellian values," Harris wrote. "We will continue to monitor likely legal challenges to this legislation, as well as actions that might be taken by the NCAA and our athletics conferences."

Harris also stated that House Bill 2416 goes against Grinnell's nondiscrimination policy, which the president said "explicitly states that we will not discriminate based on sex, gender, gender identity or gender expression in access to and participation in our educational programs, services, and activities."

Grinnell Athletic Director Andy Hamilton told the college's student-run newspaper, The Scarlet & Black, that the institution is "going to continue to use inclusive practices for trans identified athletes. And those practices are consistent with the core values of the college and consistent with the values that we have in our department.”

Women's Soccer Head Coach Kirsten Koester told the paper, “I think everybody in this office would want people to know that we’re going to do everything in our power to support our trans female athletes."

The Union of Grinnell Student Dining Workers, an undergraduate labor union, also released a statement opposing the bill.

“We strongly condemn the attempts to regulate, encroach upon, and destroy the lives of trans children and athletes of all ages by the Iowa Republican Party and Governor Kim Reynolds," the statement reads. "We must fight to overturn this abusive and discriminatory law. and stand together in support with our transgender friends and family."

The debate over transgender athletes has become a national trend as similar bills state governors work to approve the bills into law.

Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 46 to protect women's sports in February. Similar legislation was signed by Florida Governor Ro DeSantis in June 2021.

Idaho, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Montana, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia have also taken similar action.

