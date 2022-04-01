Campus Reform | LIA THOMAS WINS AGAIN
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

LIA THOMAS WINS AGAIN

During the month of March, Campus Reform took its own spin on the NCAA March Madness Championship by hosting the Liberal Bias Bracket.

Trending
1
Concerned Women for America files Title IX complaint against UPenn over Lia Thomas
By Leana Dippie '23
2
This university is shuttering its Office of Equity and Inclusion
By Logan Dubil '23
3
REPORT: UCLA equity officer hopes for Clarence Thomas' death
By Peter Cordi
4
WATCH: A man can be woman of the year, students argue
By Alexa Schwerha
5
'Prostitutes coming to campus': Students host 'Sex Toy Raffle,' other 'Sexxx Events'
By Francis Kapper '24
6
Cal State system ditches SAT/ACT, citing 'equity and fairness,' 'high-stress'
By Peter Cordi
Friday, April 1, 2022 11:30 AM

During the month of March, Campus Reform took its own spin on the NCAA March Madness Championship by hosting the Liberal Bias Bracket, which features some of the craziest stories from the current academic year. 

The 16-seed bracket was set, match-ups formed, and voting took place through Campus Reform's social media platforms.

On Mar. 31, Lia Thomas Wins Competition won the competition. Perhaps ironically, Lia Thomas, a biological male, won the NCAA Division I women's 500-yard freestyle national title earlier this month.

In the championship round, Lia Thomas Wins Competition went head-to-head with Race-Based Class Participation Policyhaving previously competed against Professor Defends Pedophilia, Students Want Abortion Curriculum, and Thank Abortion Providers.

Share this article
Staff image
Staff image

More articles like this