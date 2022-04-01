LIA THOMAS WINS AGAIN
During the month of March, Campus Reform took its own spin on the NCAA March Madness Championship by hosting the Liberal Bias Bracket.
During the month of March, Campus Reform took its own spin on the NCAA March Madness Championship by hosting the Liberal Bias Bracket, which features some of the craziest stories from the current academic year.
The 16-seed bracket was set, match-ups formed, and voting took place through Campus Reform's social media platforms.
On Mar. 31, Lia Thomas Wins Competition won the competition. Perhaps ironically, Lia Thomas, a biological male, won the NCAA Division I women's 500-yard freestyle national title earlier this month.
In the championship round, Lia Thomas Wins Competition went head-to-head with Race-Based Class Participation Policy, having previously competed against Professor Defends Pedophilia, Students Want Abortion Curriculum, and Thank Abortion Providers.