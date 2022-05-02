Biden administration delays Title IX changes amid nationwide effort to protect women's sports

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has confirmed that the Biden administration's proposed changes to Title IX will be delayed one month past the original April deadline.

"I can't really get into specifics now but at the end of the day the goal is to make sure we have equal access, protect students against discrimination, and protect students against sexual violence," Cardona testified before the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

As Campus Reform reported, the proposed changes to Title IX would have come as 16 states across the country passed laws protecting fairness in women's sports.

Georgia is the latest state to pass similar legislation, but its Senate Bill 435 does not apply to college-level sports.

If Title IX revisions are adopted, the anti-discrimination clause would be expanded to include gender identity.

Last month, 15 state Attorneys General sent a letter to the Biden administration threatening legal action should the new regulation conflict with existing state laws on athletic participation.

"One of Title IX's crucial purposes, for example, is protecting athletic opportunity for women and girls. Adding gender identity to the definition of 'sex' in Title IX would have a detrimental effect on the great strides made over the last 50 years to create equal athletic opportunities," the letter said.

Similarly, Republican members of Congress signed a petition last week to advance the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act out of the Committee on Education and Labor.

