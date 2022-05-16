College socialists hold 'You Lie, We Die: Rally for Queer Youth' protest

The Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter at the University of Cincinnati (UC) is holding the protest “You Lie, We Die: Rally for Queer Youth” on Tuesday.

The group will be protesting two new Ohio bills recently introduced in the state legislature, HB616 and HB327.

HB616 requires that K-12 students are taught about sex and gender in a way that is age-appropriate free of politically charged ideologies.

HB616 mandates that schools cannot use any material or curricula “designed to promote…divisive or inherently racist concepts”, and bans teaching ideas related to gender identity and sexual orientation for students “in any of grades kindergarten through three."

Instruction through grades 4-12 must still be taught at “age-appropriate” levels and in “developmentally appropriate” ways.

This bill is similar to Florida’s HB1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill. Governor Ron DeSantis signed that legislation into law on Feb. 24.

HB327 bans school districts from “requir[ing] a student to advocate for or against a specific topic or point of view to receive credit for any coursework.”

Writing on The Action Network website, the UC YDSA chapter claims that "[i]f passed, these bills will have a death toll."

"[W]ithout access to the correct resources, rates of suicides amongst queer youth will rise," the chapter argues.

The rally will take place at 6 P.M. at the courthouse about 2 miles from campus.

Campus Reform reached out to the university and the YDSA chapter; this article will be updated accordingly.

