WATCH: University refuses to discriminate on the basis of 'sexual offender status'





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about an Adelphi University flyer that states that the school will not discriminate on the basis of "sexual offender status."

Campus Reform obtained a photo of the flyer, which includes an adjacent poster that defines discrimination, stating the university is "always against discrimination, aka exclusion, loathing, prejudice, hatred and/or intolerance."

The inclusion of sex offenders in the list of groups protected from discrimination contradicts Adelphi University’s Anti-Discrimination, Harassment, and Retaliation Policy.



"This Policy prohibits unlawful discrimination, harassment (including sexual misconduct), and retaliation, including derogatory or inappropriate remarks, slurs, or jokes related to any protected class," the policy reads.



This week, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz joins the countdown to discuss “white accountability groups” at multiple colleges in America.



Streetman also discusses a college student who was forced off campus for not receiving her COVID booster shot and a new hire at Johns Hopkins University who defends pedophilia.

Watch the episode above for full coverage of all of these stories.



