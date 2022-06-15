Professor checks that colleagues 'are showing some Pride' at this Catholic college

The Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok posted a video last Friday of a professor at College of the Holy Cross seemingly enforcing the celebration of Pride month.

In the video, Andre Isaacs, an associate professor of chemistry at Holy Cross, walks around the school with a clipboard to a remix of the Imperial March and Katy Perry’s “California Girls."

"Making sure the faculty are showing some Pride," the video caption reads.

Isaacs, known as @drdre4000 on Tik Tok, posts regularly about his students, classes, and lab work at Holy Cross, a Jesuit college in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Holy Cross has a "Red Light" speech code rating from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

FIRE defines a red light rating as an institution that, “has at least one red light policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech.”

Several of the school’s policies were flagged as being potentially harmful to the preservation of free speech and expression.

The policies that contributed to this rating included the Use of Information Technology Services, Interim Equal Opportunity and Discriminatory Harassment Policy, Community Standards Process and Procedures: Prohibited Behavior- Harming Behavior, and others.

Isaacs was also a co-founder of Outfront, a group dedicated to cultivating a “vibrant social and academic community” for LGBTQ+ faculty.

The group aims to build a professional network for professionals at Holy Cross.

According to the website, Outfront focus on, “Build[ing] an academic and professional network for those engaged in LGBTQIA+ teaching, scholarship, mentorship, service, and support.”

College of the Holy Cross also offers LGBTQIA+ mentoring and support groups, as well as a TGNC+ support group for students who identify as trans, gender non-conforming, nonbinary, genderqueer, genderfluid, agender, and questioning.

Campus Reform reached out to Isaacs concerning the video. He told Campus Reform that his videos do not “speak for my institution.”

Isaacs also told Campus Reform that the other individuals in the video are colleagues that “willingly participated in this humorous skit.”

"The video is my own and my colleagues (other faculty) who willingly participated in this humorous skit which was well-received on a platform (Tiktok) where humor is at the center of the vast majority of the videos," Isaacs said in an email.

Isaacs’ Tik Tok also includes videos of him dressing in drag, having a female student do his makeup, and a video of two female students twerking on a lab machine.

Campus Reform reached out to College of the Holy Cross for comment and will update accordingly.

