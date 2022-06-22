Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

MIT hosts 'Queer Bible Studies' in its ‘Rainbow Lounge’

LBGTQ+ Services at MIT, an 'Intercultural Campus Resource for Diverse Gender, Romantic, and Sexual Identities,' is in charge of the lounge.

The LBGTQ+ organization also provides resources allowing students to change their name and gender on academic records and student identification cards.

Trending
1
Health expert criticizes Harvard prof's study on 'health behaviors' in Republican count…
By Kate Anderson 
2
Universities silent on moving tampons out of men's bathrooms during nationwide shortage
By Kate Anderson 
3
OP-ED: Oberlin learns a $31 million lesson for falsely accusing a local family busines…
By Ken Tashjy 
4
Youngkin tells VA universities to cancel tuition increases amid record inflation
By Alexa Schwerha 
5
Fat studies is the field that teaches students to view obesity as 'oppression'
By Abigail Streetman  '22
6
EXCLUSIVE: Students claim they got lower grades for challenging leftist arguments in M…
By Aleana Smiley  '24
Alexia Bianchi '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 8:00 PM

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) allows students to rent out a Rainbow Lounge for various events and meetings. 

LBGTQ+ Services at MIT, an “Intercultural Campus Resource for Diverse Gender, Romantic, and Sexual Identities,” is in charge of the lounge. 

LBGTQ+ Services partners with Harvard University to hold a Queer Bible Study Group in the Lounge that meets on Thursdays. The group hopes to "create a queer- and trans-affirming Christian space in which we can bring the fullness of our lives, desires, and selves into conversation with the good news of Jesus Christ.”

In May, MIT’s Lavender Graduation was held in the Rainbow Lounge

The Lavender Graduation was open to all LBGTQ+ graduates from 2020-2022 to participate in, and included an after-party for ‘Alumnx.’

[RELATED: These universities are hosting Lavender Graduations this spring]

In April, the LBGTQ+ services at MIT partnered with SPXCE to hold a Block Party Mixer. SPXCE aims to provide students with “intersectional social justice education.”

The LBGTQ+ organization also provides resources allowing students to change their name and gender on academic records and student identification cards. Students at MIT can change the name that appears on their academic records, including their diploma, without legally changing their name.

In June, a movie night is set to be held at the Rainbow Lounge. The scheduled film is Fire Island, a movie in which “[a] group of queer best friends gather in the Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but when a sudden change of events jeopardizes their summer in gay paradise, their bonds as a chosen family are pushed to the limit.”

[RELATED: Notre Dame establishes 'Alumni Rainbow Community' for LGTBQ graduates]

Books that the LBGTQ+ organization has recommended include Unspeakable Love: Gay and Lesbian Life in the Middle Easand Spectrums, a book written by autistic transgender individuals. 

If a student wants to reserve the Rainbow Lounge for his or her own purposes, he or she must fill out a form. The form asks students to “[p]lease remember to wear masks when not eating and keep apart.”

MIT and LGBTQ+ Services did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment.

Follow @Bianchi_Alexia_ on Twitter 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this