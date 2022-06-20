Socialists train students to organize





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about a Young Democratic Socialists of America summer training session that teaches college students to unionize.



The six-week training will "give young workers the tools to organize their workplace and discuss how the labor movement can play a role in winning fights against racism, sexism, homophobia, climate change, and imperialism," according to the YDSA website.

The article "Why Socialists Should Become Teachers," is connected to the “Political Education” sessions and was collectively written by DSA teachers of West Virginia.

"People look to [teachers] as moral and social guides, especially for their children," the article states. "All these strategic factors argue for the presence of socialists within education because of the political and economic leverage teachers could exert if organized."

Also this week, Campus Reform correspondent Emily Sturge joins the countdown to discuss a university drag show that featured a drag queen dancing with a baby doll attached to a fake umbilical cord.

Streetman also discusses a student drag queen's photo of himself as “gay” Jesus that was displayed at a Methodist university.



Watch the episode above for full coverage.

