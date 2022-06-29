'Pride bus' coming to campus this fall

Rutgers University is covering one of its campus buses in 2017 Philly Pride colors in celebration of the Center for Social Justice Education and LGBT Communities (SJE) 30th anniversary.

The bus is used for campus transportation and will be seen on campus for the fall 2022 semester.

The inclusion of the black and brown stripes on the vehicle is meant to pay homage to the "ongoing struggle for racial justice" for the campus' trans and queer students.

SJE Director Keywuan Caulk explained to Rutgers Today that the bus will serve as a beacon to attract students to the university.

The Pride bus will bring attention to the center, “show the value of queer and trans identities,” and ideally bring in students looking for an LGBTQ-friendly environment.

According to its website, The Center for Social Justice Education and LGBT Communities provides the university campuses with "social programs, leadership development, and policy consultation" for LGBTQ staff and students.

The Campus Pride Index has given Rutgers-New Brunswick a 5-star rating on its website for 2022.

In keeping with a national trend on woke spending, the Board of Governors approved a 2.9% tuition increase for the 2022-2023 school year.

Campus Reform reached out to Director Caulk, Rutger's- New Brunswick, and the Campus Pride Index. This article will be updated accordingly.

