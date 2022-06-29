Public university president emails students pro-abortion message

Administrators at Michigan State University (MSU) did not waste time releasing a statement condemning the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, a decision that returned the issue of abortion to state legislatures.

Campus Reform obtained a June 24 email sent to students from MSU’s Office of the President expressing the university’s support for abortion.

“When we became leaders of Michigan State University, we pledged to you that the health and safety of our community would be our number one priority. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, we write you to reaffirm that commitment and emphatically state that reproductive health care is a basic human right,” the email opens.

MSU graduate student Matthew Bauerle told Campus Reform that he did not find the email "appropriate."

“I don’t consider it appropriate for a university, especially one that receives tax dollars, to take such an ideological stance on this controversial issue,” Bauerle said.

Now that Michigan has the opportunity to pass rules and regulations regarding abortion, however, MSU made sure to mention that its response must act “within the boundaries of the law.”

Although Michigan has a 1931 law on the books restricting abortion, which became dormant when Roe was handed down in 1973, enforcement of that restriction is currently in legal limbo pending an injunction.

MSU’s University Spokesperson, Emily Guerrant, told Campus Reform that the message sent to students was meant to act as a reminder that the university will continue to “prepare” students for what the future may hold.

“As a university with two medical schools…our medical schools will continue to teach a broad spectrum of maternal and reproductive healthcare. Students from around the world come to our medical programs and then often go to practice medicine in many diverse places. It’s our job to make sure they are prepared,” Guerrant said.

Bauerle disagrees with that message.

“[The email] is standard talking points that you could find on a Democratic campaign or Planned Parenthood’s website," he said.

Campus Reform reached out to Michigan State University and MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. This article will be updated accordingly.

