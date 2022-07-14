Video
‘Shameful’: California College Republicans protest state gas taxes

Members of the California College Republicans recently attended a protest in opposition to the state’s gas tax hike.

At the protest, volunteers obtained signatures for the Taxpayer Protection Act.

Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, July 14, 2022 1:47 PM

Members of the California College Republicans (CCR) members attended protests on July 1 organized by the group Reform California

The conservative students obtained signatures in support of the Taxpayer Protection Act (TPA), a piece of legislation that will “help block future tax hikes," which can affect the rising cost of gas. 

STOP THE TAX HIKES, @GavinNewsom! Today the California gas tax went up 5.6%. Unacceptable. Sign the Taxpayer Protection Act today to stop these radical and unfair taxes. #GasTaxRevolt pic.twitter.com/JDvrsyaFJ3

— California College Republicans (@cacollegegop) July 1, 2022

“While the rest of the country is paying $5, [Californians are] paying $6, $7, $8 per gallon… And in the midst of this crisis, California Democrats are raising the gas tax 5.6%?! $1.29 per gallon.” 

California's gas tax increased from $0.51 to $.054 per gallon effective July 1. 

Tax hikes are “shameful,” a CCR spokesperson told Campus Reform. 

[RELATED:WATCH: 'Gotta get that inflation down': Students are worried about getting a job]

Yet, Californians are not the only ones being affected by record-high gas prices. Campus Reform has previously reported on rising gas prices nationwide

In North Carolina, for example, Southwestern Community College (SCC) announced that it would operate remotely one day a week in order to combat record-high inflation.

In Massachusetts, a gas station located near Amherst College, the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, and Hampshire College, shuttered its doors as high gas prices have resulted in decreased gas sales. 

Campus Reform reached out to Reform California for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

