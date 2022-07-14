‘Shameful’: California College Republicans protest state gas taxes

Members of the California College Republicans (CCR) members attended protests on July 1 organized by the group Reform California,

The conservative students obtained signatures in support of the Taxpayer Protection Act (TPA), a piece of legislation that will “help block future tax hikes," which can affect the rising cost of gas.

STOP THE TAX HIKES, @GavinNewsom! Today the California gas tax went up 5.6%. Unacceptable. Sign the Taxpayer Protection Act today to stop these radical and unfair taxes. #GasTaxRevolt pic.twitter.com/JDvrsyaFJ3 — California College Republicans (@cacollegegop) July 1, 2022

“While the rest of the country is paying $5, [Californians are] paying $6, $7, $8 per gallon… And in the midst of this crisis, California Democrats are raising the gas tax 5.6%?! $1.29 per gallon.”

California's gas tax increased from $0.51 to $.054 per gallon effective July 1.

Tax hikes are “shameful,” a CCR spokesperson told Campus Reform.

Yet, Californians are not the only ones being affected by record-high gas prices. Campus Reform has previously reported on rising gas prices nationwide

In North Carolina, for example, Southwestern Community College (SCC) announced that it would operate remotely one day a week in order to combat record-high inflation.

In Massachusetts, a gas station located near Amherst College, the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, and Hampshire College, shuttered its doors as high gas prices have resulted in decreased gas sales.

