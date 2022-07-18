WATCH: Student leader defies cancel culture





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about a conservative student who fought to win a student government seat after being canceled.

The student, Sterling Mosley, is also a Campus Reform Correspondent.

By securing his seat, Mosley defied cancel culture to win an important political victory on his campus.

Also this week, Campus Reform Correspondent Aubrey Tuell joins the Countdown to discuss several universities that issued pro-abortion statements following the historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sturge also discusses a public university that has a history of woke programming, which recently announced a new LGBTQ+ student scholarship.

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet from a university that announced a $490,857 grant to support its diversity and inclusion efforts.

The grant will help the university fund and expand initiatives such as access to gender-affirming hormone therapy and a "gender-affirming closet."

