'Binding for Beginners': University spends over $200k on LGBTQ+ initiatives

Indiana University's (IU) Indiana University Foundation (IUF) is allocating $208,700 towards 10 LGBTQ+ initiatives at five IU campuses through its Queer Philanthropy Circle Grants.

Funded projects include a ‘gender-affirming closet,’ hormone therapy, ‘sexual holistic’ healthcare, an LGBTQ+ Studies speaker series, and a queer media program.

IU’s Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs tweeted on July 6 that the grant funding would “support diversity and inclusion efforts across Indiana University.”

@OVPDEMA and @IUFoundation Affinity Giving Circles announce a combined total of over $490,857 in grant funding to support diversity and inclusion efforts across Indiana University. Learn more at https://t.co/foqt4NLLyQ pic.twitter.com/yvIWBn0fCY — Indiana Diversity (@IU_OVPDEMA) July 6, 2022

The gender-affirming closet at IU Bloomington provides LGBTQ+ students with free clothes that match their perceived gender identity, including dresses, tops, bottoms, bras, shoes, outerwear, and accessories like headbands and bracelets.

IU Bloomington’s LGBTQ+ Culture Center, another funding recipient, offers trans video tutorials, such as 'Binding for Beginners,' 'period advice for trans guys,' ‘Queer Polyamory’ and ‘Asexuality & Aromanticism.’

Medical care initiatives funded by IU include “access to gender-affirming hormone therapy.” They are intended to create “a holistic therapeutic environment to address physio-psychosocial needs that can arise in individuals as they journey along their gender and sexual selves.”

Accordingly, IU is no stranger to woke LGBT initiatives.

IU Bloomington currently offers LGBTQ+ scholarships, IU Southeast has a safe zone program for LGBT students, and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis advertises all-gender restrooms.

IU system universities have also been ranked ‘Best of the Best’ by Campus Pride Index (CPI), a “benchmark tool” for LGBTQ+ inclusivity recently covered by Campus Reform.

Campus Reform contacted IU and the IU LGBTQ+ Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

