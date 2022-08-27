WATCH: Schwerha sounds off on college Democrats refusing to room with Republicans

Opinion
Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Saturday, August 27, 2022 2:36 PM


Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha appeared on Varney & Co. to discuss the rising intolerance on college campuses in the wake of a recent study of college sophomores that found college Democrats are twice as unlikely to share a dorm room with a Republican.

The study reported that 62% of college Democrats would not room with a student who voted for the opposite political party, compared to 28% of Republicans who answered the same way. However, Schwerha noted that the findings were “not that surprising” to frequent campus visitors. 

[RELATED: This student spoke out when her professor played an anti-Trump video in class. Here’s what happened next.]

She then explained how college administrators and professors brew anti-Republican sentiment on campus by teaching “left-wing propaganda in the classroom” and allow “conservative speakers [to be] actively shouted down” on campus. 

“When administrators and professors don’t respect conservatives, students won’t either,” Schwerha pressed.

Schwerha also took aim at President Joe Biden’s recent decision to eliminate student loans. Biden’s plan, unveiled on Wednesday, forgives up to $20,000 in debt for students who took out a Pell grant, and $10,000 for those who did not.

However, canceling student loans is unfair to students who chose their college based on affordability, Schwerha argued.

[RELATED: WATCH: Forgive Student Loans But Not Credit Card Debt]

“Students made a lot of financial decisions when they [were] deciding where to go to college,” she explained. “Maybe they missed out on going to their dream school because they simply couldn’t afford it.”

Schwerha continued, saying that “wiping out loans is unfair to those students that made those hard decisions to go where they could afford.”

Watch the full interview above.

