WATCH: Students don't want to push loan forgiveness on taxpayers

President Biden recently unveiled his administration’s plan to tackle the student loan crisis.

On Aug. 24, he announced that borrowers who received the Pell Grant will receive $20,000 of student loan forgiveness, while all others will receive $10,000 of forgiveness. Those eligible include borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 per year.

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent, Logan Dubil, went to the University of Pittsburgh to hear directly from students about their thoughts on this development.

[RELATED: WATCH: Forgive Student Loans But Not Credit Card Debt]

To start, Dubil asked students if they favored Biden’s student debt plan.

The majority of students initially expressed support for the plan, but soon changed their minds when asked if they were willing to take on a tuition increase to help their struggling peers.

“No. I’m already paying a lot,” one student said.

Students were then asked why it’s fair for taxpayers to take on extra expenses.

“If the students can’t pay their own debt, then why do other people have to pay for theirs,” a student told Dubil.

Watch the full interview above.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter