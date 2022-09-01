Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Students don't want to push loan forgiveness on taxpayers

Logan Dubil went to the University of Pittsburgh to hear directly from students about their thoughts on debt forgiveness.

Trending
1
REPORT: Jewish sexual assault survivors barred from campus support group for pro-Israel…
By Kate Anderson 
2
After attempting racially segregated Welcome Week events, UC San Diego edits event page…
By William Biagini  '24
3
Incoming students required to pledge allegiance to anti-racism, social justice
By Cole Kleppner  '23
4
'#StopAsianHate': UMich dean caves to left, changes book covers amid claims of racism
By Sergei Kelley  '22
5
Student criticizes UChicago Medical School for program that excludes White students
By Jared Gould 
6
WA Attorney General fights court to investigate a university for upholding Christian te…
By Alexa Schwerha 
Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, September 1, 2022 2:00 PM

President Biden recently unveiled his administration’s plan to tackle the student loan crisis. 

On Aug. 24, he announced that borrowers who received the Pell Grant will receive $20,000 of student loan forgiveness, while all others will receive $10,000 of forgiveness. Those eligible include borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 per year. 

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent, Logan Dubil, went to the University of Pittsburgh to hear directly from students about their thoughts on this development.

[RELATED: WATCH: Forgive Student Loans But Not Credit Card Debt]

To start, Dubil asked students if they favored Biden’s student debt plan.

The majority of students initially expressed support for the plan, but soon changed their minds when asked if they were willing to take on a tuition increase to help their struggling peers. 

“No. I’m already paying a lot,” one student said.

Students were then asked why it’s fair for taxpayers to take on extra expenses.

“If the students can’t pay their own debt, then why do other people have to pay for theirs,” a student told Dubil.

Watch the full interview above. 

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this