WATCH: How Christians can find their voices on campus





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Samuel Dueth, pastor of Awaken Church Bressi Ranch Campus in California, about how Christian students can make the transition to college easier and find their voice on campus.

“You have to ask yourself not ‘am I going to follow whatever narrative from a teacher or the crowd or different people,’ but ‘where is my…guiding compass of my own faith?’” he said of students.

Deuth acknowledged that as students live away from home, many of them for the first time, they will be presented with different choices than they had during their teenage years. From being on their own schedule and managing their own lives, Deuth said that there will be times students stray from their paths.

However, he reminded students that they have “pastors, friends, people in [their] corner” that can help them maintain a strong relationship with their faith while away from home.

In addition to his role as a pastor, Deuth is also the author of several books and devotionals. He concluded the interview by offering his advice for new writers, sharing that the best practice to develop is writing a little bit every day.

“If you’re actually writing content that you believe is going to help people, you’re going to watch God bless that,” he said. “Keep serving the right people. You’ll be amazed at what happens.”

