WATCH: Biden student loan plan is 'slap in the face'

Campus Reform Correspondent Director Kate Hirzel appeared on Fox Business’ Varney & Co. on Aug. 31 to discuss her op-ed regarding the Biden Administration’s recent announcement to forgive student loan debt.

In the op-ed, “Why I sacrificed to pay back my student loans,” Hirzel detailed the choices she made to ensure she would graduate with only minimal student debt, and immediately worked to pay off over $17,000 of her total $28,000 in student loans.

On Varney & Co., Hirzel further explained her experience with student loans, telling the host, “I chose my college for financial reasons, and I worked multiple jobs to make sure that I would graduate with minimal loans, and I even started paying back my loans when I didn’t have to.”

“My dream school was $6,000 more a year… I simply couldn’t justify graduating $24,000 more in debt, so I chose Albion College,” she continued.

Because of this, Hirzel not only called the Biden Administration’s plan, “a slap in the face,” but also pointed out how the plan encourages students to let the taxpayers take on their debt.

“We’re being incentivized not to pay back our loans, and instead, have the taxpayers pay it back instead,” Hirzel stated.

She added, “Looking at Biden’s policies now, I don’t know if I would have [made] the same smart financial decision that I did back then.”

