EXCLUSIVE: Pro-abortion student blames 'capitalism,' 'patriarchy' for Roe v. Wade's demise

Pro-life and pro-choice students clashed at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) University Center mall on Sept. 7 in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Campus Reform obtained videos of the rally, in which a pro-abortion student can be heard blaming “capitalism” and the “patriarchy” for the June decision.

“It is patriarchy and capitalism responsible for our suffering,” the student yelled.

Pro-Life Mavericks and UTA’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter also convened on the mall to represent the pro-life movement.

[RELATED: WATCH: Pro-abortion and pro-life protestors gather outside the Supreme Court]

Carlos Turcios, who serves as UTA’s TPUSA chapter Vice President, told Campus Reform that some of the pro-choice protestors referred to the pro-lifers as 'fascists.’

“They would say fascism to us several times,” he said.

Turcios also revealed that a pro-abortion student leader “was trying to discourage [the group] from using the megaphone. But [they] still used it.”

Regardless, he stated the event was “a good experience” with “equal amounts [of people] for both sides.”

A Progressive Student Union spokesperson told Campus Reform that “a majority of Americans support abortion rights and granting greater rights to trans health-care.”

The spokesperson continued, stating that “it is troubling that organizations like the Federalist society are able to have an impact on our democracy and judicial appointments.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Christian college adminstrator calls pro-life students ‘antagonizers’]

Jeff Carlton, UTA Executive Director of Communications and Media Relations, reaffirmed the school’s support of the First Amendment.

“​​The university has a commitment to free speech and an open exchange of ideas. This freedom is a constitutional right and always has been an important pillar in our educational mission,” he told Campus Reform.

Carlton continued, stating that UTA “will protect the rights of students, faculty members, staff members and members of the public to assemble, to speak and to attempt to attract the attention of others, and corresponding rights to hear the speech of others when they choose to listen, and to ignore the speech of others when they choose not to listen.”

Campus Reform reached out to Pro-Life Mavericks for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter.