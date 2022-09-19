Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Constitution Day event at Tulane University puts emphasis on abortion

Tulane University hosted a Constitution Day event on Sept. 16 that focused on abortion rights.

“This year’s Tulane Law School Constitution Day commemoration will attempt to unpack the history of abortion rights in the United States,” the event’s website revealed.

Trending
1
Math education prof: 2+2 = 4 'trope' 'reeks of white supremacy patriarchy'
By Ben Zeisloft  
2
Fordham punishes students over MAGA hat incident
By Mitchell Gunter 
3
GIORDANO: Students cannot pass a basic citizenship exam: A shameful indictment of our e…
By Nicholas Giordano 
4
UPDATE: University removed from lawsuit regarding fired cardiologist who criticized aff…
By Kate Anderson 
5
'Compulsory monogamy' a result of 'colonialism,' says UChicago speaker
By Caroline Wharton 
6
Prof: ‘ALL white people are racist,’ ‘ALL men are sexist’
By Anthony Gockowski 
Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Monday, September 19, 2022 6:45 PM

Tulane University hosted a Constitution Day event on Sept. 16 that focused on abortion rights.

“How We Got to Dobbs: A Constitutional History of Abortion Rights” was held in collaboration with Tulane Law School. The presentation was delivered by Ellie Schilling, an Adjunct Professor of Reproduction Rights Law for Newcomb-Tulane College.

[RELATED: WATCH: Students can’t find the right to abortion in the Constitution]

“This year’s Tulane Law School Constitution Day commemoration will attempt to unpack the history of abortion rights in the United States,” the event’s website revealed. 

Tulane University student Kristin Kempton referred to the event as “absolutely misleading.”

Kempton said that she didn't mind the event being offered to students, as long as it remained optional. 

“I’m fine with them giving presentations and pretending that it was a constitutional right as long as I am not forced to attend those sessions,” Kempton told Campus Reform.

[RELATED: Florida SGA senator seeks to use university funds to reimburse students for out-of-state abortions]

Campus Reform reached out to Schilling to request more information about the event, but did not receive a response.

The website noted that the “Tulane community [was] invited to attend,” and that the presentation was “open to the public.”

Campus Reform reached out to Tulane University and Tulane Law for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this