Constitution Day event at Tulane University puts emphasis on abortion

Tulane University hosted a Constitution Day event on Sept. 16 that focused on abortion rights.

“How We Got to Dobbs: A Constitutional History of Abortion Rights” was held in collaboration with Tulane Law School. The presentation was delivered by Ellie Schilling, an Adjunct Professor of Reproduction Rights Law for Newcomb-Tulane College.

“This year’s Tulane Law School Constitution Day commemoration will attempt to unpack the history of abortion rights in the United States,” the event’s website revealed.

Tulane University student Kristin Kempton referred to the event as “absolutely misleading.”

Kempton said that she didn't mind the event being offered to students, as long as it remained optional.

“I’m fine with them giving presentations and pretending that it was a constitutional right as long as I am not forced to attend those sessions,” Kempton told Campus Reform.

Campus Reform reached out to Schilling to request more information about the event, but did not receive a response.

The website noted that the “Tulane community [was] invited to attend,” and that the presentation was “open to the public.”

Campus Reform reached out to Tulane University and Tulane Law for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

