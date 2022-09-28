Oregon State University is offering an entire list of 'Queer Studies' courses this Fall

Oregon State University’s (OSU) Queer Studies Twitter page released a flyer of several courses that are available this semester online and in person. The courses include “Gender, Race and Pop Culture,” “Queer of Color Critiques,” and “Indigenous Queer and Two-Sprit studies.”

OSU’s main campus is located in Corvallis, Oregon, and offers a bachelor of science or a bachelor of arts in “Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.”

The school's website explains students working toward this degree will “examine the use of feminist and anti-racist pedagogies as well as scholarship that contributes to social change and justice. As a means to challenge all forms of oppression, the program curriculum is centered on queer, transnational, and women-of-color feminisms.”

Each credit costs $364 and students must have 180 credits to graduate.

OSU’s budget is comprised of “more than $1.1 billion” with funding coming from “tuition, state appropriations, indirect recovery costs paid by grants, sales and service charges, and interest income.”

The university also offers a minor in Queer Studies, described as, “Centering…on the activism and scholarship of women of color, transnational feminisms, Two-Spirit Indigenous people, and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) people of color."

The minor focuses students' attention on “homophobia and transphobia's relationship with racism, colonialism, sexism, ableism, classism and other forms of power.”

Students enrolled in the minor program can count it towards a MAIS, which is an “Interdisciplinary Studies…degree program that provides an opportunity for motivated students to bring together three disciplines in a course of study that leads to an integration of all three fields.”

The website goes on to explain, “The purpose of integrating the three fields is to provide a new, more holistic insight into an issue, question, or problem in which the student has a passion or interest.”

Some of the courses offered for the Queer Studies minor include, “Introduction to Queer Studies,” “Fat Studies,” “Transgender Politics,” and “Queer Pop Culture.”

