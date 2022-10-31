UF Board of Trustees prepares to vote on Ben Sasse appointment tomorrow

University of Florida (UF) Board of Trustees will meet with prospective university president Ben Sasse tomorrow.

The trustees are expected to vote on Sasse’s candidacy following the 10:00 AM interview.

If approved, Sasse, who currently serves in the United States Senate (NE-R), would become the 13th president of the Gainesville school.

Sasse’s potential appointment struck a nerve on campus as left-wing students opposed his candidacy. After students protested outside of his Q&A forum earlier this month, UF announced it would enforce a ban on indoor protests.

Students, however, are still intent on making their grievances known.



UF’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter will hold a protest outside of Emerson Alumni Hall, where the meeting will take place, from 9:30-11:00 AM on Tuesday. Protesters are encouraged to wear UF apparel to oppose the meeting.

The protest is titled “Spook Sasse Out Of Our Swamp.”

“Gators, we MUST show up in force to show Ben Sasse that his corrupt selection as the sole finalist to be our next president, and his bigoted, homophobic, sexist, anti-intellectual views will not be tolerated at UF!,” YDSA wrote on Instagram.

On Oct. 27, the chapter took their demands to student body president Lauren Lemasters, who sits on the Board of Trustees, on Oct. 27, and alleged she has been “condemned by the Student Body and by the Student Senate for her role in the naming of Ben Sasse as the sole finalist for UF’s president.”

“The UF community agrees that we need Sasse nowhere near us,” the group wrote. “Let’s make sure Lemasters is doing her job- representing US!”

Every party in this article has been contacted for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.